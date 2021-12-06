First-ever Christmas light walk-thru kicks off in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Families traveled from all over the Valley for the Joy of Christmas walk-thru event.

Even though the drive-thru displays are fun, the walk-through makes it more special.

“You get to see all the lights in a better point of view and it’s a better experience because we aren’t all sitting down,” said McDonald resident David Suverison.

For others, it’s just about being able to capture those Christmas memories.

For Braelyn Hevilin from Bergezol, her favorite part was definitely “Looking at the Christmas lights.”

“It’s really fun to be up close,” said Riley Hulton from Salem.

The event has been around for 12 years. As for one local volunteer, she’s been Mrs. Claus for the last 10 and loves every minute of it.

“I’ve been part of this for a long time and I absolutely adore it. It has been a passion and now I have my husband Claus-ing and we just really enjoy it. It’s really special,” Jenny Wehr said.

Two best friends have made the first-ever walk-thru a new holiday tradition.

“The walk-thru, it’s magical, it is just so beautiful and I hope they do it every year,” said Cathy Bowman from Columbiana.

“Just feels really wonderful to be out and about. It’s freezing cold but you can just feel the warmth and the excitement that everybody has just this time of year with the lights, it just really warms your heart,” said Sarah Dickey of Poland.

Organizers said even with the cold weather they had an amazing turn out and hope to continue the new tradition next year.