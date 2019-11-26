First Energy warns of scams that targeting customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weather starts to turn colder, energy companies are warning against scammers.

The perfect opportunity to target customers is right now when the focus is heating up your home.

The caller will say they are with the utility company and that the bill is overdue. They’ll ask you to wire money immediately to avoid being shut off.

“They’re typically demanding immediate payment and threatening immediate shutoff to get them to take action. A lot of times its senior citizens or small business owners that rely on their power,” said Lauren Diburkis, spokesperson for First Energy. “They really rely on their electricity this time of year, so when a scammer can convince somebody that they need their payment made as soon as possible, it can really invoke fear in those customers to take action and just assume it will work itself out in the end.”

Diburkis said First Energy will notify customers by mail and will call multiple times before a shut off happens. The process can take a few months.

“Hang Up, Don’t Pay Up” is First Energy’s motto. Customers are urged to keep the following tips in mind to avoid being scammed.