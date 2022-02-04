Ohio (WKBN) – An audit of FirstEnergy Corporation and its subsidiaries released Friday has found that the company will have to refund customers after improperly accounting for millions of dollars.

The audit was completed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The audit found seven areas of non-compliance

Allocation of Overhead Costs to CWIP

Accounting for Vegetation Management Costs

Accounting for Amortization of Regulatory Assets

Accounting for Lobbying Costs, Donations, and Costs that Lacked Proper Supporting Documentation

Allowance for Funds Used During Construction

Service Company Billing Procedures

Accounting for Fuel – Coal Supply and Other Consulting Services

During these non-compliances, the audit found that the company and its subsidiaries were overbilling customers at times.

As a result, the report is recommending the utility company issue customers a refund with interest within 60 days of the audit report.

The company must also submit a refund analysis if there were overcollections from wholesale customers, within 60 days for DAA’s review. It must explain the calculation of refunds, determinative components of the refund, the refund method and when refunds will be made.

FirstEnergy committed to provide an estimated $9.6 million in customer refunds.

The audit also reported that the utility company improperly accounted for and improperly reported lobbying expenses, donations, and other costs for House Bill 6.

On July 21, 2020, FirstEnergy disclosed in a public statement that it had received subpoenas from the DOJ in connection with the investigation surrounding Ohio House Bill 6.

First Energy disclosed it made payments to Generation Now and Partners for Progress, Inc., which were 501(c)(4) entities, and to Hardworking Ohioans, Inc., a for-profit corporation.

In total, the payments amounted to approximately $70.9 million.

According to the audit, FirstEnergy did not disclose that these payments were made until after the DOJ investigation was made public.

FirstEnergy notified DAA that it largely accepts the findings and recommendations.

The company has not announced yet how much each customer would receive.