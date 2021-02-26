First Energy to install new transmission line in Youngstown

The new line will help thousands of customers in the city by improving service and reducing outages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First Energy is about to begin a major improvement project in Youngstown that executives say will improve service and reduce outages.

The utility company wants to build a five-to-six-mile transmission line. The line would connect its substations at Lincoln Park on the east side with another at Riverbend.

City council’s Parks and Playgrounds Committee learned on Friday how the new line will help thousands of customers in the city.

“Notable institutions such as St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown State University and pretty much all industrial, commercial, everything within this downtown area,” said First Energy’s Scott Humphries.

The construction, which will include harvesting of trees and other vegetation near the new transmission line, is set to begin next year.