Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.

First Energy Foundation’s donations assist local food banks

Local News

The donations are part of a $500,000 commitment by First Energy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Second Harvest sets record

(WKBN) – The First Energy Foundation is helping local hunger centers feed people during the virus outbreak.

FirstEnergy donated $5,000 to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, $8,500 to the Mercer County Food Bank and $3,500 to the City Rescue Mission in New Castle.

The donations are part of a $500,000 commitment by First Energy to 42 local food banks across Ohio, Pennsylvania and three other states.

First Energy Foundation is also accelerating matching contributions to local United Way agencies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com