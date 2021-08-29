First Energy crew dispatched for power outage in Youngstown, Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Some residents are waking up without power Sunday morning.

According to First Energy, approximately 1,500 residents are affected on the east side of Youngstown and in Lincoln Knolls that we know of so far.

A total of 3,973 residents in the entire Mahoning County are experiencing effects of the outage.

Crews have been dispatched to both the Campbell and Youngstown areas to help fix the problem.

Power is expected to return by 10:30 a.m. Stay with First News on air and online for updates.