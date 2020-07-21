First Energy continues its bill pay help but urges customers not to ignore their energy costs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Keeping up on bills has been a challenge during the pandemic, and a lot of companies have been giving grace periods to ease some financial burden, but many are pulling back now on that help.

City utility companies are resuming shutoffs and collections on unpaid bills and other service providers are stopping their grace periods and programs.

First Energy is continuing to provide a billing pause for customers it started back in March. Now, they want to remind customers to still make whatever payment they can on their total balance.

First Energy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said they are seeing a lot of customers right now that have not made a single payment since March, and those past due bills aren’t going away. They will have to be paid in full.

No one is going to get shut off, right now. But if you find yourself still struggling financially, the company has various options when it comes to payment plan flexibility.

“We want people to stay current on their bill because what will happen is we don’t want to see them get so far behind that when it’s over, they are in such bad shape that they can’t pay their bills,” Siburkis said.

As of right now, there is no timetable for when First Energy will resume billing, but it is still important to keep up on those payments.

To keep costs low, there are many things you can do to make your home more energy efficient:

Make sure to check windows and doors for leaks or cracks that would allow air-conditioned air to leak out

Set your thermostat higher in the summer when you are not home. This can lower your bill by 10 percent in some cases

Be vigilant about damage to ductwork or window units, and make sure to change your furnace filters on schedule. Air still travels through your system even when running your air conditioner

“It’s not too late to schedule a tuneup for your air conditioning unit. You want to make sure your unit is running efficiently and effectively during the hot summer months. This could cause your system to have to work in overload, especially if there are some air leaks in your home and because of that you might see an increase in your energy bill,” Siburkis said.

The best temperature for maximum coolness and energy efficiency is 78 degrees, Siburkis said.