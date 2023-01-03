YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sports Betting kicked off in the Buckeye State on Sunday, and Hollywood Gaming in Austintown has its first round of numbers from Opening Day.

Its new Barstool Sportsbook accepted nearly a thousand wagers on Sunday alone. A few of those bets came with a $1,000 dollar price tag, and one bet settled for more than $1,500 dollars.

Bets can be taken on a vast variety of sports, including professional football, basketball, hockey and baseball; and college football and basketball.

Those who partook were able to utilize any of Hollywood Gaming’s 10 self-betting kiosks before and even during the games.

Staff at the Sportsbook tell First News they’ve “seen a new energy” in the facility. A large part of this is based on how crowded it was just ahead of Sunday’s 1:00 NFL kick off.