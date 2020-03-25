First day of Ohio’s stay-at-home order sees less traffic on busy Route 224

One Boardman man had to leave his home for essential goods and was surprised by the light traffic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was the first day of Ohio’s stay-at-home directive, and the businesses along Route 224 in Boardman and Canfield have seen a big change in the number of customers inside their stores.

The busy road connecting Canfield, Boardman and Poland is usually full of cars during the afternoon rush hour, but Tuesday was much different.

Jimmy Amnet, of Boardman, had to leave his home for essential goods and was surprised by the light traffic.

“There’s no traffic out, which is a good sign, but I’m just here to get out because I needed distilled water,” he said.

Christy Coffey, of Boardman, has an hour commute to a Canton hospital and also saw light traffic. But, the streets weren’t as empty as she expected.

“I drive an hour to and from work and I actually felt like they weren’t bad at all. I had a pretty smooth ride but there were still quite a few people on the road, to be honest,” she said.

Krysten Lewis, of Youngstown, works at a Dunkin’ Donuts near the Southern Park Mall, where business has been struggling lately.

“Very, very slow. Very slow. Like, 10 customers a day, if that. Very slow,” Lewis said.

Even Boardman Township Park had fewer people enjoying the afternoon.

For Coffey, she and her fiancee will be sticking to the governor’s directive.

“We’re really making it a point not to go out, not to go hang out with our friends. We need to stay home, we need to keep this thing contained as much as possible,” she said.