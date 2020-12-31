First COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Youngstown for those with disabilities

The clinic is for people in Phase 1-A of the distribution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another milestone for the Valley. Youngstown hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people with developmental disabilities.

The clinic is for people in Phase 1-A of the distribution. More specifically, people with developmental disabilities and staff in congregate living situations.

There are roughly 220 people in the city of Youngstown that fall into this eligibility. Joseph Taylor is one of them. He knows how important it is for him to be there.

“Basically, a vaccine for me not to get COVID,” Taylor said.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities teamed up with the Youngstown City Health Department and Gateways to Better Living for the clinic.

Packets of information were given out to everyone getting the vaccine. The information was easy to understand and addressed several topics such as: What’s a vaccine? Why do I need it? What are the possible side effects?

“They deserve to be able to be vaccinated just like everyone else, and just like everyone else, they deserve to have all the information needed so that they can understand what is COVID-19 and how can it impact me?” Martinez said.

Taylor came through the process with flying colors.

“It was not that bad. It was just like a normal shot you’d get in the doctor’s office,” he said.

Martinez says that of the more than 200 eligible people in this phase, around 100 were vaccinated Thursday. The rest will get the vaccine at the next clinic.

“I think for the first time in a long time there was that hope of maybe we are truly rounding a corner here,” Martinez said. “People with developmental disabilities are just like everyone else. Right now, they just can’t wait for that vaccine because for them, it means the end is coming, and they are ready to get back to their friends and their family.”

