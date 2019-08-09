First Chill-Can commercial airs on TV, promising it’s coming to Youngstown soon

The commercial debuted on 33 WYTV Thursday night during the Browns' first exhibition game of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of the Chill-Can plant, part of which has been built on Youngstown’s lower east side, has produced a TV commercial.

The commercial debuted on 33 WYTV Thursday night during the Browns’ first exhibition game of the season.

The model in the commercial shows how the Chill-Can is activated and consumed.

“What I have in my hand is a revolutionary technology that will change how you enjoy a cold beverage forever,” she says.

The commercial ends with a statement, saying the Chill-Can is coming to Youngstown soon.

The welcome sign to the Chill-Can plant location has been landscaped with flags flying.

The buildings themselves still look as if little is going on.

Owner Mitchell Joseph has said the cans will be made here soon.