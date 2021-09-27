First candidate forum of fall held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first candidate’s forum of the fall was held in Youngstown Monday.

It took place at New Bethel Baptist Church on the south side. The forum was not open to the public, but viewers were able to tune in and ask questions virtually.

Three issues were presented, including: Mahoning County sales and use tax, Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and redistricting information.

Candidates for president of city council, Youngstown mayor and board of education also were able to speak and answer questions.

There are three people running for city council president: Erwin Adams, Dr. Donald Scott and Thomas Hetrick, who was not present for Monday’s forum.

“I have been fortunate to be part of this community by bringing people from all four sides of this city together yearly with my compassion for the city,” said candidate Adams.

“I have a strong law enforcement background as well as a community background, being a lifelong resident. I’m a retired United States Army officer, specifically a field grade lieutenant colonel,” said candidate Scott.

In total there are nine people running for Youngstown mayor. Six of those candidates were at the forum.

Viewers were able to hear from incumbent Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Richard Vincent Hill, Prophet Claudette Moore, Tayana Smith, Amber White and Tracey Winbush.

“We wanna focus on safety, workforce development as well as quality of life for all individuals no matter where you live,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

“I am running because I am a lifelong resident of Youngstown. I have been here all my life,” said Republican candidate Tracey Winush.

“With those position skills that I have learned in college, gave me leadership skills and it reminds me a lot of Youngstown,” said write-in candidate Amber White.

The candidates spoke on things such as violence.

“We need a bigger police presence and we need leadership that will back the police officers,” said independent candidate Richard Vincent Hill.

“With a crime index of eight out of 100, this means that we are only 8% safer than other U.S. cities. So we have a 92% chance of experiencing crime in our neighborhoods,” said write-in candidate Tayana Smith.

As well as a need for prayer in the city.

“And remember at the end when God said if you don’t go by his law, he will forget your children,” said Prophet Claudette Moore.

Eight people are running for board of education and also had a chance to speak Monday.

The forum was broadcasted on the New Bethel’s Facebook page for anyone who missed it and would like to watch.