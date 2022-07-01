SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – New rules for fireworks in Ohio start on Friday, July 1. It’s important to know how they apply to you, and at least three local communities want you to know that they don’t apply to you.

It’s patriotic to fly the American flag around the Fourth of July, and Ohio has made it legal to shoot fireworks. But, Salem will keep following its ordinance that has been in place for years instead of going with the state law that started on Friday.

“They automatically hear it and they think that’s the new rule, where they don’t know that local jurisdictions do have plans in place that might exceed and go above that to protect citizens further,” said Kevin Bryan, Salem’s fire inspector.

Ohio law allows consumer fireworks on these holidays, but only from 4-11 p.m.

July 4th

Labor Day

Diwali

New Year’s Eve & Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

These are when you can shoot off larger fireworks that you bought in the state. Things like sparklers are allowed year-round. It’s those bigger fireworks, which is why Salem is keeping its rules in place.

“They don’t always go up in the air. So if you’re in the neighborhood with close-packed houses, it can go into somebody’s home or their garage or hit somebody that may be sitting out,” Bryan said.

Lisbon and McDonald are also keeping their ordinances in place and not allowing fireworks.

Salem was established in 1806. The way it’s developed, prohibiting fireworks was a choice it made.

“Safety is our number one concern. When houses are close together and people are shooting off fireworks, they’re concerned about it but they also have to be concerned about their neighbors,” said Joe Cappuzzello, Salem’s safety-service director.

Salem has put a reminder on social media for residents to be aware of the ordinance that fireworks are still illegal in the city.

“Our safety forces, both police and fire, have investigated any concerns or questions our citizens have with people shooting off fireworks, they’re diligent on it. But we enforce the ordinance as we can, usually giving warnings to our residents,” Cappuzzello said.

Salem does give out permits for a licensed fireworks exhibitor. Waterworth Park will be the place for the city’s fireworks show this year. The show is Sunday night.

Now, the city could change. City council has a meeting next week, but fireworks are not on the agenda.