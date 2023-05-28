NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – This Memorial Day, Ohioans can celebrate with a boom!

Last July, Ohio’s Firework law went into effect, which lets people discharge fireworks between 4 and 11 p.m. on certain days, including Saturday through Monday this weekend.

This is the first Memorial Day weekend since the new law was passed.

Phantom Fireworks corporate adviser Brad Calhoun says the new rules have been great for business.

“We certainly seen an increase in sales we certainly seen an increase on traffic on fireworks dot com for people wanting to see when they’re legal,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun reminds Ohioans to practice firework safety, wear goggles, have a hose or water nearby and keep explosives away from kids.

“Common sense is all you need. Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. And I think if you do all those kinds of things, and just look out for the safety of your family, everything will be a great show,” said Calhoun.

Fireworks are now legal for certain holidays throughout the year. The next one will be Juneteenth.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.