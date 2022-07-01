SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Sharon is hosting its first Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3. The event will also feature a 20-minute fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.

Centered around The Original Quaker Steak & Lube and Chestnut Street parking lots, the event will offer live music, beverage stations and a variety of food trucks and eateries.

“Plans for the event just took off, and we’re excited to highlight Sharon’s downtown and our Shenango riverfront with this first annual event,” said City Manager Bob Fiscus.

“We’re happy to partner with the city and help the area celebrate the Fourth of July together,” said Brenda Steines, general manager of The Original Quaker Steak & Lube. “Our goal is to put on more events to draw people into the downtown.”

Some of the food vendors participating include businesses from the Shenango and Mahoning valleys:

Smoky Martin’s BBQ

Haitian Sensation & Sweet Sensations Bakery

Rita’s Italian Ice

Hangry’s

Sweet Sips

Red Eye Rosie’s

The Original Quaker Steak & Lube

Nova Destinations

The new Night Market on the Shenango will make its debut on Moe’s Way Riverwalk. The market will feature artisan crafters, produce vendors and Sharon-based organizations. There will also be activities available for children and families, such as face painting and balloon stations.

“This is exactly the kind of event that will help the Valley and beyond see the City of Sharon as a leader in the region and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Sharon downtown developer Jim Landino, CEO of JCL Energy.

Parking will be available in multiple lots in downtown Sharon.