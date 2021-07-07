Firework accidentally shot into Hubbard home, starting fire, police say

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A firework went through a window and started a small fire in Hubbard on the Fourth of July, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Moore St. around 10:30 p.m. The woman who lives at the house said one of her neighbor’s fireworks came through her bedroom window and started a small fire.

She was in bed at the time but wasn’t hurt, only startled.

She was able to put the fire out on her own, but there was damage.

Police noticed haziness and a smoky smell inside.

When police talked to the neighbor, she said the firework had been set off from her house. She said the firework was lit, then fell over before it went off and accidentally shot into the woman’s house.

The woman said she did not want to press charges and the neighbors agreed to pay for the damage.