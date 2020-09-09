Firestone Park renovation project hits milestone

The brick gutters are all done throughout the park

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Phase one of a renovation project for Firestone Park in Columbiana is complete.

The brick gutters are all done throughout the park.

Columbiana City Manger Lance Willard said they’ve started the next phase, which is the legacy trail.

Renovations to the new pool house will start next week. The $250,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The landscaping and planting will finish up next spring.

