COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Phase one of a renovation project for Firestone Park in Columbiana is complete.
The brick gutters are all done throughout the park.
Columbiana City Manger Lance Willard said they’ve started the next phase, which is the legacy trail.
Renovations to the new pool house will start next week. The $250,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
The landscaping and planting will finish up next spring.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Firestone Park renovation project hits milestone
- US Marshals hunt for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting baby, distributing videos
- ‘Smile and enjoy the great moments’: Jackson-Milton running back becomes first in school history to 3,000
- Thousands must repay Ohio unemployment overpayments
- LaRose warns Ohioans, results on Election Night may be slow