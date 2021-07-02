Firestone Farms holds annual weekend movies, concerts

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Every week in the summer, Firestone Farms hosts movies and concerts.

Movies start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday’s concert times vary.

Firestone Farms vice president Jeremy Mackall said they’ve been doing them for years and crowds are big this year after the pandemic.

People are enjoying getting outside and being around others – and it’s the perfect place to grab some food and a drink.

“It’s just a good place to meet a group of family or friends. We have lots of seating, or if you’re more comfortable you can bring your own,” Mackall said.

Not every day is sunshine and rainbows, so make sure to check Firestone Farm’s Facebook page in case they cancel an event.