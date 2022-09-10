COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Firestone Farms went pink for its third annual “Pink Out.”

The Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation sponsored the even to raise awareness of breast cancer.

According to The American Cancer Society, roughly 1/3 of all new cancers reported in women yearly is breast cancer.

They began the day with mammogram screenings.

“We do mammographies for the community. It requires no physician orders, walk-ins and we do that every year. The foundation can kick in financial support after a certain criteria is met,” said SRMC Foundation director Amy Reed.

They offered free health screenings, children’s identi-kits and ended the night with a concert.