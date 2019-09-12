Firehouse Subs makes big donation to Boardman first responders

Courtesy of the local Firehouse Sub shop, $29,000 worth of rescue equipment was handed out Thursday morning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big donation was made to provide some much-needed equipment to local firefighters on the job.

Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation made the donation to Boardman first responders.

Courtesy of the local Firehouse Subs shop, $29,000 worth of rescue equipment was handed out Thursday morning. Included in that is a commercial-grade fire extinguisher simulator.

That will help with training programs to better protect the community, according to Boardman Fire Lt. Will Ferrando.

“Getting this grant and getting this bit of equipment is really going to help us to, you know, reach out into the community, the businesses, our students and schools, and kind of teach them fire safety and how to use fire extinguishers,” he said.

Firehouse Subs franchisee and co-owner of the local store, Bob Gregg, is a volunteer fireman in his hometown of Jefferson, Ohio.

He said this grant was a perfect fit, and he’s glad to give back to the community.