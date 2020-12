Firefighters said the wind is making it difficult to put out

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Weathersfield Township are on the scene of a house fire Monday morning.

It’s happening in the 2300 block of S. Bellwood Ave.

Three people were inside the house at the time, but were able to get out safely.

Firefighters said the wind is making it difficult to put out.

The Red Cross is helping the victims.

We will bring you updates on this once we know more.