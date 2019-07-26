Firefighters union needs radios, manpower; Youngstown council says not in budget

The union disagrees with a plan to leave four firefighter positions vacant in order to get new radios

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s Safety Committee approved a plan Thursday night to reduce the number of battalion chiefs in the fire department and use the money to pay for a new radio system.

City council as a whole must still approve the plan, which the Youngstown Firefighters Union opposes. The union wants both the radios and the battalion chiefs.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley laid out his predicament to the committee.

“If they win the arbitration now, the city’s going to be on the hook for $285,000 right now,” he said.

The arbitration is part of a grievance filed by the Youngstown Firefighters Union to force the city to buy a new $285,000 radio system. The current radios, bought just two years ago, do not allow for direct communication between crews at a fire and dispatch. Everyone agrees that’s a safety issue.

Finley’s plan, should the city lose the arbitration, is to eliminate two battalion chiefs through retirements and not fill two firefighter positions recently vacated.

“Unless there’s money going to fall from the sky, I did the best I could with what I had. Two hundred eighty-five thousand dollars is not easy to come by in this city,” Finley said.

The top officials with the firefighters union were at the meeting, but say they were not allowed to speak.

Some council members, however, had opinions.

“I’m beginning to feel as if somebody is playing games with us here and this committee will not be used for that,” said Third Ward Councilman Nate Pinkard.

Seventh Ward Councilwoman Basia Adamczak directed her comments to the chief.

“This is becoming, in a sense, a public circus, an us versus them,” she said. “The scare tactics are being used, saying they’re not going to be safe, where, if I feel we need to respect your authority and your expertise.”

The safety committee approved the chief’s plan to eliminate two battalion chiefs to pay for the radios, if needed — a decision the president of the firefighters union did not agree with.

“I’m very disappointed with what came about today,” Charlie Smith said. “This is turning into an us versus them and this is not what this is about. This is about the safety issues that we need addressed that are injuring our firefighters.”

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees also told the safety committee that because of a manpower shortage, his popular Community Police Unit has been cut from seven to four officers. When he hires more people, he hopes to return to seven.