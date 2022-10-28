SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon firefighters learned new ways to rescue accident victims this week.

They spent a few days in the former Huntington Bank parking lot working on different scenarios. They’re learning how to secure wrecked cars, deal with accidents on jersey barriers and the most effective techniques for rescues.

Sharon Fire Chief Bob Fiscus says these training exercises help them work with the changing technology in cars.

“Cars are often changing, and the emergence of electric vehicles and how we respond to them in an emergency and all the different functions — the additional airbags and the restraint systems,” Fiscus said.

Fiscus says the batteries underneath the car can be risky for firefighters and EMTs in an accident.

Friday is the last day for training. The cars and broken glass will be removed from the lot when they are done.