Firefighters say they’ve been called out to vacant Youngstown building multiple times

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters have been called out to a vacant building in Youngstown a few times this month for reports of fires there.

The latest call came in around 9:15 a.m. Friday, with crews arriving to find a smoldering fire on the second floor.

The building on Albert Street, near Republic Avenue, once housed a rubber manufacturer, which was shut down in the 1980s. It has been sitting vacant for awhile now.

No one was in the building when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighter are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. It is unknown at this time whether someone was inside trying to keep warm, or whether the fire was intentionally set.