A spokesman said the Youngstown home appears to be occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out in Youngstown Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Landsdowne Boulevard about 7:35 a.m. where they found a fire in the wall at the back of the home. Firefighters had to rip out part of the wall to fight the fire.

A damage estimate is not yet available. A spokesman said the home appears to be occupied but no one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.