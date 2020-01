The house on the city's south side was engulfed in flames by the time crews got there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews are busy Wednesday night, battling a house fire on the city’s south side.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue.

When firefighters got there, the house was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the home was abandoned.

They responded to a fire at the same house just a few weeks ago.