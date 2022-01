DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple departments were called to a house fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called just after 10 a.m. to the 30000 block of Georgetown Road in Damascus, which is currently blocked to traffic.

The Salem Fire Department said that they believe the fire started in an attached garage.

Two cars were destroyed due to the fire but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.