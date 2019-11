The fire started in the third-floor attic from an electrical issue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to a reported house fire Saturday morning.

The occupants of the home on S. Pearl Street said the fire started in the third-floor attic.

There were six people, including two children, in the house at the time of the incident.

Everyone woke up to the smell of smoke around 7:30 a.m. and were able to exit the house safely.

Firefighters at the scene said the likely cause was an electrical issue.