YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home to after a transformer blew Friday morning.

Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue.

Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home.

Crews said that Ohio Edison disconnected electrical lines.

Firefighters said that there was no external damage, but that the homeowner might have had appliance damage.

Crews could clear the scene soon.