The people who were rescued are being treated for injuries

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters rescued multiple people from a house in Weathersfield Township Friday morning.

The fire in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. started around 5 a.m.

The people who were rescued are being treated for injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

We have a crew there and will bring you more information once we have it.

More stories from WKBN.com: