The fox was stuck in the frame of a home that was being built on Village Boulevard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield firefighters made a unique rescue on Thursday.

Tony Russo, of Russo Builders, called first responders after finding a fox in the frame of a house they are building on Village Boulevard in Canfield.

The fox looked like he was bleeding slightly, but the firefighter was able to get him out safely and release him in the backyard.