NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Sunday morning, New Castle firefighters were called to an animal rescue downtown.

But it wasn’t dogs or cats — but a gaggle of ducklings.

Crews arrived to find 14 ducklings stuck in a storm drain with the mother nearby.

They were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother, according to New Castle Firefighters Local 160’s Facebook page.