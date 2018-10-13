Firefighters rescue bunny from burning Warren house Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Flames caught fire in Warren and a furry friend was rescued.

Warren firefighters arrived at a home in Warren around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say no one was at the Belvedere Avenue home when the fire started but they believe someone lives there.

A bunny was rescued from the home -- firefighters say they're trying to locate the owner.

Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started.