Firefighters rescue bunny from burning Warren house

Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 05:39 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 08:44 AM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Flames caught fire in Warren and a furry friend was rescued.

Warren firefighters arrived at a home in Warren around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say no one was at the Belvedere Avenue home when the fire started but they believe someone lives there.

A bunny was rescued from the home -- firefighters say they're trying to locate the owner.

Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started.

