Firefighters rescue bunny from burning Warren house
Arson investigators are working to find out how the fire started
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Flames caught fire in Warren and a furry friend was rescued.
Warren firefighters arrived at a home in Warren around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters say no one was at the Belvedere Avenue home when the fire started but they believe someone lives there.
A bunny was rescued from the home -- firefighters say they're trying to locate the owner.
