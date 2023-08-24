NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire at a home in Newton Township this morning, containing damage to the exterior of the house.

It happened just before 9:15 a.m. at a home along Pritchard Ohltown Road.

Courtesy of: Newton Falls Joint Fire District

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief James Williamson says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but firefighters can’t rule out electrical in nature. Firefighters from the Newton Falls Joint Fire District, Warren Township, Lordstown, Milton and Braceville all responded to the scene.