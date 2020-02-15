Firefighters’ quick action saves Youngstown business from further damage

A west side contracting business caught fire Friday night but firefighters were able to knock it out quickly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick action by Youngstown firefighters may have helped save a business on the city’s west side Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the Utility Contracting Company on S. Meridian Road near Four Mile Run Road around 7 p.m.

Crews said they were able to knock the fire out quickly.

They contained the fire to the shop area, protecting the office area in the front.

Two cars were damaged in the fire but no one was hurt.

The Youngstown Fire Department is still trying to figure out how it started.