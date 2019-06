(VIENNA) – Firefighters and police rallied together to save a group of ducklings Saturday night.

The Vienna Fire Department says they were called to the State Route 11 ramp near King Graves Road.

That’s where they say ducklings fell into a storm drain.

They say two made it out on their own but the department called Vienna and Youngstown Airbase police for help with the last duckling.

They say the mother duck waited nearby until they were safely reunited.