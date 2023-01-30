PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal fire in Pine Township.

It’s in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road and fire crews first responded to the fire around 8:30 Monday morning.

The coroner confirmed to First News that there is a fatality in the home, but crews on the scene have not been able to get inside.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, but Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating.

Over a dozen departments from Mercer and Butler counties responded to the fire.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.