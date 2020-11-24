Firefighters on scene of apartment building fire in Salem

We are working to get more information and will update you as soon as we know more

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fire at an apartment building in Salem Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are at the scene in the 500 block of Franklin St.

The fire started at the end apartment furthest from the road, investigators said.

Some of the apartments had people living in them. Everyone got out, including a pet, and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are there to help them.

Franklin Street is closed for one block west of the fire.

S. Lincoln Avenue is also closed at Franklin.