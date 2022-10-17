CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.

Cardinal Joint firefighters were on the scene for a school bus engine that caught fire at Canfield High School just before 7:30 a.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Rarick says the students on the bus were safely escorted out the back by the driver. No injuries were reported.

The fire is out now and the school bus was towed away.

This happened at the start of National School Bus Safety Week, during which Canfield High School has an event on Tuesday.