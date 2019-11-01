Firefighters launch Akron Children’s Hospital Boot Drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Akron Children’s Hospital Boot Drive kicks off this weekend in the Valley.

Saturday, Nov. 2 firefighters will be out at intersections and some roads taking collections in boots.

The annual boot drive signifies the start of the Handel’s Koins for Kids campaign.

All money collected will benefit local children. To date, over $350,000 has been raised.

The following communities will have firefighters out collecting donations: