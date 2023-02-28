YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters investigating a gas leak in the 1600 block of Ohio Ave. found foxes, Guinea pigs, turkeys, snakes, raccoons and at least 10 dogs.

Besides firefighters, also on hand are police, housing officials and a member of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Animal Charity is also at the scene.

The stench is so overwhelming that a housing official who is wearing a special mask had to leave the house.

The house has been tagged as condemned.

An investigation is ongoing now.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.