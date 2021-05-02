Firefighters investigating cause of New Middleton house fire

There was one occupant at the house; she was able to get out, but received burns

NEW MIDDLETON, Ohio (WKBN) – New Middleton firefighters responded to a fully involved fire at 10603 main street.

The call came in right before 3 a.m.

There was one occupant at the house; she was able to get out, but received burns. The occupant went to Akron Burn Center to be treated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home was severely damaged.

The New Middletown Fire Chief Lee Ingold wants to give an enormous thank you to Springfield and Poland fire departments for mutual aid.

The fire chief said it enabled them to get control of the fire quickly and get the fire knocked down.