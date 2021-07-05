Firefighters injured in explosion while fighting fire in Mercer County

FREDONIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Four firefighters were injured Sunday fighting a fire in Mercer County.

It happened about 10:42 p.m. on Mercer Road, near District Road in Fredonia.

A Stoneboro crew was called in to assist with a garage fire. When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

There were propane tanks close by and one exploded.

Two firefighters were taken to UPMC in Greenville for evaluation. Another was taken to the emergency room and treated for an injury to his eardrum, and one was treated at the scene.