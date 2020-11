The fire spread to part of a wooded area near the garage in Rogers

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments in Columbiana County battled a fire in Rogers for most of the morning Monday.

Officials said a garage fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Riffle Road.

The fire spread to part of a wooded area near the garage, but firefighters quickly put it out.

No one was hurt.

