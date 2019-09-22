Firefighters hold annual boot drive in Boardman

Proceeds from the drive benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

by: WKBN Staff

Boardman firefighters raise money at boot drive on South Avenue.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman firefighters held their annual boot drive along South Avenue on Sunday.

The International Firefighters Association is one of the largest national contributors to the MDA.

“People see us all the time driving around in the truck. Now they get an opportunity they can stop and give us a couple dollars to put towards the MDA. We appreciate the community’s support, anything from change to any money they want to give, we greatly appreciate,” said Cory Hinderliter with Boardman Local 1176.

They said it is one of their biggest public interactions of the year.

Firefighters were on South Avenue and Matthews Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

