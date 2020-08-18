Firefighters gearing up for expansion at Station 93 in Lowellville

The work at Station 93 is slated to be done next February

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve driven past Station 93 of the Western Reserve Fire District, you might have noticed some construction going on.

“We’re going to add a number of things that we don’t have at the station right now, which would include a training room, a room to work out, showers… we’re going to have a small office here as well and storage for EMS equipment and supplies,” said Fire Chief David “Chip” Comstock.

The work at Station 93 slated to be done next February was made possible after a 1 mill levy passed in November 2018.

“One of the critical features of this fire station is going to be the fact that we intend to put an ambulance up here,” Comstock said. “The purpose of it is going to provide an ambulance when our private provider AMR does not have an ambulance available.”

Also included in the levy is looking for another station more centrally located in the fire district in the future.

Bob Dutton, a firefighter and EMT at Station 93, said having an ambulance will be a huge benefit to the community.

“Having an ambulance up here is going to really help the residents up here,” Dutton said. “Saving minutes is amazing when it comes to EMS and life support.”

To help the levy pass and educate people on its importance, the volunteers at Station 93 went door to door, put hangers on mailboxes and spoke to residents on open house day before the levy was voted on.

“Everybody asked, ‘What can we do to help?’ And we were like, ‘Just vote yes,’” Dutton said. “These levies help every firefighter district, not just ours, but everyone.”

Chief Comstock said he is looking forward to providing really good facilities for the firefighters.

“We rely on volunteers and we want them to have a place that’s worthy of the time and talent that they provide to the residents of the district,” he said.

Chief Comstock added that firefighters are excited about the new station and he’s very happy about that.

“It’s like opening a new toy on Christmas,” Dutton said. “Can’t wait to see when it’s done.”

