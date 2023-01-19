WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The State Fire Marshal and the Trumbull County Coroner are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said that one person died and two other victims made it out of a house on the 400 block of Nevada Avenue Northwest in Warren. Crews responded shortly before 2 a.m.

Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home. Warren City Fire Department fought the fire and found the deceased victim inside.

Crews said that one of the injured victims was taken to Trumbull Regional Medial Center while the other victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

None of the victims have been identified.