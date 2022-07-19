CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Cortland is hiring part-time firefighters/EMTs and paramedics.

The job offers flexible scheduling, double-time pay on holidays, and priority to full-time work.

The city says it hiring four to seven full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next four years.

Qualifications include an Ohio Level 1 firefighter and basic EMT or paramedic certification.

You can pick up an application at the fire station located at 194 Lattin Street, Cortland, or print one from cityofcortland.org.

Applications can be dropped off at the station or emailed to drea@cityofcortland.org.