Firefighters determine where fire started in Canfield plaza

Investigators looked at surveillance video from across the street, which showed the fire's beginning stages

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters believe Sunday’s fire at a plaza along Route 224 in Canfield started behind a lighted sign used for Sunkiss Tanning Center, which was not operating at that location at the time.

Investigators looked at surveillance video from across the street, which showed the beginning stages of the fire.

Monday was a day for picking up the pieces while car dealer Bob Poghen, with RP Motors, moved vehicles on his lot to make way for a trailer to be his temporary offices.

Toula’s Bridal workers sent gowns off to be cleaned and restored in time for weddings next month. Hundreds of dresses were saved.

“I can’t even tell you because I’m going to start crying. It’s devastating,” said owner Toula Kostoglou.

On Sunday afternoon, the fire destroyed half of what had been Summit Plaza on 224, including the offices for RP Motors, Hair Hut and a portion of the dress shop.

Canfield’s fire chief is crediting the response of his own department and those coming to help for knocking the flames down quickly.

He also said a water tower provided the needed pressure for nearby hydrants. The tower went into service less than a year ago, specifically to ensure water would be available in emergencies.

Firefighters are still trying to determine how it happened.

In the meantime, Toula Kostoglou said she’s trying to reassure her customers their dresses were saved from the fire.

“I know my phone has been ringing. I can’t answer every question because I wanted to make sure everything else was OK, and I will call everybody that called me on my phone.”

For now, the next step for both the dress shop and hair salon will be to find new operating spaces and getting word to all their customers.