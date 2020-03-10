Smoke from Walrus Subs sends Austintown firefighters to business

Live Now
WKBN

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to Walrus Subs in Austintown Tuesday morning after smoke could be seen coming from the building.

One of the owners was driving by when she spotted the smoke. Neighboring businesses also got a call about smoke at Walrus Subs around 8:30 a.m.

Crews put out the fire quickly.

No one was at the business at the time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The business is located on S. Raccoon Road.

It will be closed Tuesday as there is smoke damage.

